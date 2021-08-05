If nurses at Southeast Georgia Health System had a single wish, it would be that everyone who is eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
They’re exhausted, and the patient caseload only keeps piling up.
“We’re tired, and we’re at our wits’ end,” says Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director of the health system’s patient care services. “As soon as a patient is discharged from our critical care unit, or worse, is deceased, there’s another patient to put in that bed.
“It’s like a revolving door that we can’t stop.”
It’s the same story at most hospitals with the steady domino effect of the delta variant on the population.
The addition of men and women infected with the coronavirus is super-sizing the hospital’s patient roster. As of Wednesday, Southeast Georgia Health System was treating a total of 88 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 69 at its hospital in Brunswick and 19 at its hospital in St. Marys.
Twenty-five of those patients were in critical care.
There’s no secret what’s behind the new surge. Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System, said it’s the more contagious Delta variant, low vaccination rates and relaxed safety measures.
“This summer we were starting to feel some relief with our COVID-19 patient census hovering between four to eight patients in early July,” Scherneck said. “People began to relax. They stopped wearing masks and social distancing.
“Even though the CDC recommended that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks, you rarely saw anyone wearing one. Yet, as of today, our community’s vaccination rate is less than 40%, and we need to reach 70% to achieve herd immunity.”
As an extra precaution, to keep hospital staff and patients safe, the health system is reinstating visitor restrictions. Patients are limited to one visitor per day.
It can’t be helped, Scherneck says.
“We regret having to limit visitors, and we realize the impact it has on our patients and their families,” he said. “But our primary concern is the health and well-being of our team members and patients. We must protect them from possible exposure.”
The health system is also postponing some elective surgeries, particularly those that require an overnight stay.
It’s a matter of space and time.
“With such a high census of COVID-19 patients, we’ve had to convert regular patient rooms into coronavirus rooms,” Dr. Alan K. Brown, the health system’s chief medical officer, said. “More importantly, we need the nursing staff to be available to care for COVID-19 patients.
“We had hoped the vaccine would bring us the relief we all so desperately need, especially our nurses. It’s very hard and disheartening for our health care teams to be going through this again.”
Brown said people need to get vaccinated.
“While it’s true that there’s still a chance of contracting the virus after being vaccinated, the vaccine reduces the risk of becoming seriously ill and being hospitalized,” he said. “The vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective and it’s free. There’s no reason to delay getting a vaccine.”
Anyone 12 or over can receive the vaccine. Individuals 12-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, the second one six weeks apart from the first. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available to everyone else upon request.
The nurse in charge of patient services hopes residents will take note of the health system’s dilemma and the potential health risk the unvaccinated expose themselves to when a highly contagious variant is afoot.
“This surge isn’t like the ones we experienced last year,” Jones said. “The delta variant is much more contagious and it’s impacting much younger patients, even those who don’t have chronic health issues. It’s so sad when we have to put a 20 or 30 year old on a ventilator.
“We just need people to realize that this virus doesn’t discriminate. You can be young and healthy and still end up hospitalized in a critical care bed. Please get the vaccine to protect yourself and others.”
The health system offers free COVID-19 vaccines at its Brunswick and Camden campuses. Dates and addresses are listed on the health system’s website at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
Individuals with questions about COVID-19 symptoms can call the health system’s free screening hotline at 912-466-7222.
Vaccines and COVID-19 testing also are available at health departments.