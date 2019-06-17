A $35,363 bill for a 2016 runoff election sent to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is still a point of dispute between the utility and the county’s Board of Elections.
The county’s finance committee deferred the issue at its meeting on June 11 to give county and JWSC attorneys more time to hash it out, said Glynn County commissioner and finance committee member Bill Brunson.
Who exactly is supposed to pay the bill differs depending on the speaker. None who spoke on the record for this article dispute that the issue resulted from state legislators taking too long to pass a bill.
“Joint water and sewer had an existing legislation on how they appoint members to the board. You have members appointed and elected positions. Initially, the (races for) elected positions were to be held in November elections,” former Elections and Registration Supervisor Tina Edwards said. “When state legislation pushed (non-partisan races) to the primary, JWSC submitted a new bill to mirror the state legislation.”
After the bill’s passage, the JWSC would hold its elections during primaries instead of general elections, and its runoffs would coincide with local primary runoffs, which the county pays for.
However, then-Gov. Nathan Deal didn’t sign the bill until nearly a day before the deadline to get new candidates on the primary ballot, Brunson said.
As a result, the utility held its 2016 race during the general election that year. Because no other local races went to a runoff, the utility’s race was the only one on the ballot. Because of that, the JWSC received a $35,000 bill to pay for poll worker labor, absentee ballot postage and rental fees, security and office supplies for polling places, among other things.
“Elections cost money,” Edwards said. “Just because it didn’t get submitted in time doesn’t relieve them of responsibility.”
Utility Commissioner Donald Elliot was on the commission at the time. In his opinion, the JWSC wasn’t at fault, and the local elections office should have put them on the ballot anyway.
“The legislation changed, and we were supposed to run our candidates for that office in the July primary,” Elliot said. “They were not properly put on the ballot, so they ran on the ballot in November. (Commissioner Steven) Copeland was in the runoff, and that occurred in December. Our opinion was the board of elections should have run it as the legislation said.”
Nevertheless, it was the board’s opinion during Edwards’ tenure that the JWSC owed the county for holding the runoff, due to the fact that the runoff was the only race on the ballot.
That opinion seems to have changed in the intervening years, however.
“It really wasn’t the JWSC’s fault,” Brunson said. “It was literally one day they gave JWSC to get something on the ballot, and they couldn’t do it.”
Edwards’ successor, former Elections and Registration Supervisor Monica Couch, said she worked with the Center for Elections Systems in Kennesaw, which runs the state’s elections system, to lay out a timeline. They found the utility wouldn’t have had enough time between the bill’s passage and the deadline to get their candidates’ names on the ballot.
Attorneys for the utility and Glynn County were tasked with finding a way to get the issue resolved, Brunson said.
“We thought the attorneys could get together and come to an equitable agreement,” Brunson said. “It was neither one of us fault, but an election costs money, and it was to benefit the JWSC.”
In his opinion, any agreement they could come to would likely be better than attempting to force the money out of the JWSC, Brunson said.
“Thirty-five thousand dollars is not worth going to court,” he said. “It’s going to cost more to go to court to settle the thing than to just pay it.”
What will ultimately come of the negotiations is still up in the air, Brunson said.
Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford declined to comment on the matter. JWSC legal counsel Charles Dorminy could not be reached for comment by press time.