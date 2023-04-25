There was a time when Marjorie Gruber may have gotten offended if a man asked her age.
Those days are over.
Gruber celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday with the festivities continuing Monday when she heard music outside. When she went to the front door to check it out, she saw Michael Hulett, her favorite local musician, playing his saxophone.
“My niece was with me and all of a sudden I heard a noise and there were a bunch of people playing music,” she said.
She invited the musicians into her home, where she was entertained as part of her ongoing birthday celebration.
“I was totally surprised,” she said. “I knew Michael from attending nearly every one of his performances.”
Gruber said she never envisioned how much the world has changed during her lifetime. It’s included Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean, the Great Depression, World War II, the assassination of President John Kennedy, the Vietnam War, an American landing on the moon, the internet age and the 911 terrorist attacks.
“I couldn’t imagine at 8 years old how much the world has changed now,” she said. “I don’t think of myself as 100 years old.”
Gruber said one key that has helped contribute to her longevity is always having a positive attitude.
Gruber said her father, an Air Force lieutenant colonel and veteran of World War I and World War II, was the type of person who expected things done right the first time.
“We were told to do it once,” she said.
She carried those high expectations after she graduated high school. She couldn’t go to college because of World War II, so she entered the workplace.
After working for several different companies at the administrative level, she accepted a job in 1961 with First Federal Savings and Loan Association in Fort Myers, Fla. A year later, she became the first woman to serve on the bank’s board of directors and was later promoted to senior vice president.
Though the glass ceiling was low for women in the workplace at the time, Gruber said she never felt like her gender kept her from reaching her career goals.
“It didn’t surprise me because we got along so well together,” she said.
She served as chair of the bank’s building committee, responsible for working with architects and contractors for work on a six-story main office building and 23 branch offices. After retiring, she served another 10 years as a consultant for the bank.
She remained active, serving as the chair of the American Cancer Society’s Florida division for three years and volunteering for other charities and civic groups.
Looking back, Gruber said she has been very fortunate.
“I’ve had a good life,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m 100 years old.”