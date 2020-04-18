Isles tradition lost to the pandemic

It has become our custom here in the Golden Isles to gather on a Saturday in April such as this, marking America’s fight for independence with much pomp, pageantry and parading in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Not this year. No cannon will thunder. There will be no militia men in backwoods buckskin, no officers in crisp blue Continental Army uniforms, no ladies decked out in their best colonial dresses and finery. The drums will not roll, the flags will not unfurl and love songs for our nation will not ring out.
Worse still, those youngsters from local elementary, middle and high schools will not be on hand to take part. There will be no well-practiced recitations on Revolutionary War heroes like Georgia militiaman Elijah Clarke, freedom rider Sybil Ludington, or rebel rouser Patrick Henry. Those students are what this whole celebration was about in the first place.
COVID-19’s precautionary precedents took priority this year. And well it should have, it now appears.
So, for the first time in 15 years, Patriots Day has been canceled. This uniquely Georgian version of the traditional New England observance has been put on lovingly for most of this century by the local sons and daughters of the American Revolution chapters.
No one has been more committed to keeping the tradition alive over the years than William Ramsaur of the Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter. Incidentally, Ramsaur strikes a most-dignified figure as George Washington, complete with the famous general’s uniform and tri-colored hat. He and fellow SAR members like John Turrentine — as well as their DAR counterparts — have put in countless hours over the years visiting schools and keeping our history alive among the next generation.
“When I go to schools, or when we visit scout troops, I see a great feeling of patriotism,” Ramsaur told me at a Patriots Day celebration a few years ago. “I see that it is being instilled in our young men and women, people of all colors and nationalities. They demonstrate patriotism with their actions.”
Speaking of actions, it is no accident that Patriots Day is held each year about this time. The celebration coincides with April 19, an especially important date in Revolutionary War history.
That, of course, was the date in 1778 when the Georgia State Navy captured three British warships on the Frederica River off St. Simons Island. No? That does not ring a bell?
Oh, you mean that other April 19. The one in 1775, when the shot heard ‘round the world was fired at the Battle of Lexington and Concord. That, of course, was the start of the Revolutionary War. The disciplined British troops made quick work of a defiant crowd of militiamen near Old North Bridge in Concord, Mass., after those first shots were fired.
However, the resourceful and prepared colonists quickly rallied, employing guerrilla tactics to deliver a withering hail of musket fire from behind trees and rocks as the British beat a hasty and bloody retreat back to Boston.
That is why Patriots Day started near the turn of the last century and is still recognized as an official state holiday in Massachusetts and Maine. Here on St. Simons Island is about the only place else you will find folks assembling to recognize Patriots Day.
The local ceremony, of course, recognizes that bold and defiant stand that ignited our fight for independence. But an inquiring SAR member also discovered that famous naval action that took place right here off St. Simons Island three years later in 1778.
And so the two were combined to create the local Patriots Day celebration, which also includes a parade through the Pier Village.
The Frederica Naval Action itself was a fairly fearless display by the home team, if not downright audacious.
The Georgia State Navy consisted at the time of four rowboats OK, galleys — each was 70 feet long, 13 feet across and flat-bottomed to better maneuver the fickle tides of coastal Georgia. Patriot muscle sweeping 22-foot oars along port and starboard powered the boats. Each was armed with a heavy cannon on the bow and smaller cannon and swivel guns on either side.
The British came calling when they learned these new boats had been commissioned by the Continental Army to patrol Georgia shores. They set out with the warships Galatea, Hinchinbrook, Rebecca and Hatter to down hunt the Georgia State Navy.
It turns out Col. Samuel Elbert had no designs on flight from the powerful British. At daybreak on April 19, Elbert and the galleys Washington, Lee and Bulloch went on the attack.
Upon entering our local inland waters, the Galatea had dropped anchor at the St. Simons Sound. The Hinchinbrook, Rebecca and Hatter had navigated farther up the Frederica River in search of their prey.
The hunter soon became the hunted. Elbert and his galleys surprised the British ships at anchor that morning, somewhere near present-day Dunbar Creek, it is reckoned.
The Georgia galleys went straight at the three British warships, firing from the heavy guns on the bow. The British ships were moored bow-to-stern of the oncoming colonials. Their heavy 14- to 9-pound cannon on port and starboard were useless.
Seeking escape the three British ships ran aground in short order around an area known then as “Raccoon Gut.” The British sailors abandoned ship and took to row boats, skulking back to the Galeata.
Elbert presented these spoils of war as prizes to the cause of freedom.
“I have the happiness to inform you, that about 10 o’clock this forenoon, the Brigantine Hitchenbrooke, the Sloop Rebecca and (the Hatter), all struck the British Tyrant’s colours and surrendered to American arms,” Col. Elbert wrote afterward.
It is an inspiring story. Granted, it is better when the local sons and daughters of the American Revolution tell it. Come on back to the Pier Village on St. Simons Island this time next year. They will be here to tell it again.