In all of his 85 years of living here in the Golden Isles, Bob Torras had never seen anything like the commotion that began stirring before dusk Tuesday along his property’s waterfront on the St. Simons Sound.
Workers with the state Department of Natural Resources had just swam with a sluggish pilot whale toward a beach area near his home off Gould Street on St. Simons Island’s south end. By then, Torras had already heard about the unprecedented beaching of dozens of pilot whales earlier that evening on the beaches of St. Simons Island.
He figured this whale was part of the pod that now was heading toward Brunswick through the St. Simons Sound. Sadly, instead this female pilot whale was approaching the end of its life, Torras learned.
The whale had beached itself at East Beach and again near the St. Simons Island Pier, just northeast of Torras’ estate. Torras was told the whale was deemed too weakened by the ordeal to survive; it was to be euthanized. DNR officials were trying to guide the whale beyond the rock revetments along the sound to a smooth beach area, which begins where Torras’ lot meets The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club property.
“I knew the whales were out there, and I had heard they were coming this way,” said Torras, who owns the Brunswick Landing Marina and the Kut Kwick precision lawnmower company in Brunswick. “I was out looking for the whales and all of sudden these people from DNR were here. They were swimming this one female down here that was really just floating. The told me what they were about to do. They already knew it wasn’t going to make it.”
The whale carcass remained in the water on the beach overnight. Torras said he was glad to comply with the DNR’s request Wednesday for permission to use his property to reach the dead whale.
Around noon Wednesday, DNR officials used a frontend loader to hoist the animal from the beach and drop it in a flatbed trailer attached to a pickup truck. The DNR has said necropsies are being performed on the dead whales.
“I told them last night they could drive through our property to get to it,” he said. “I was glad to help ‘em in any way I could.”
Although the Torras family connection to the incident ended on a sad note with the death of a pilot whale, he found the overall public reaction to the strange phenomenon to be inspiring. He said it made him proud to be part of a community where so many folks rally on short notice simply to try and make a positive difference.
“In all my life, I have never ever heard of whales coming to shore here,” said Torras, the son of the man who built the namesake F.J. Torras Causeway connecting the island to the mainland. “So many people just showed up and wanted to help. Women and men out there trying to push whales back into the water, trying to help however they can. The general public got out there and got those whales back out in the water. I think that’s great.”