Newly formed Tropical Storm Danny strengthened Monday afternoon as it barreled nearer to the South Carolina coast, and forecasters said the storm could dump heavy rains around the Southeast as it races inland.
The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina's coast and had top sustained winds of 45 mph with higher guests.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Danny was expected to make landfall Monday evening along the South Carolina coast and then move into east-central Georgia during the night hours. No change in strength was expected until landfall as forecasters expected rapid weakening after Danny begins moving inland.
Alec Eaton, head of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, told The News earlier Monday that the area could expect rain from the system.
"Right now, we are not expecting to see any impacts from this storm outside of some thunderstorms and rain throughout the day," Eaton said.
Eaton added that the EMA has received several updates from the National Weather Service's Jacksonville office.
Tropical storm force winds were already being felt in South Carolina on Monday afternoon. A weather station at Folly Beach — just outside Charleston — recorded a wind gust of 41 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
At 5 p.m., the storm was centered about 35 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, according to the Miami-based hurricane center said. The system was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.
Danny emerged from a tropical depression off the coast earlier in the week. A tropical storm warning was posted earlier Monday for a swath of the Southeast coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.
The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas. Forecasters said heavy rainfall could occur in some spots as far inland as north Georgia and northeast Alabama as the storm treks into the Southeast.
Meanwhile, the hurricane center is watching another low pressure system associated with a tropical wave in the mid-Atlantic that is moving west-northwestward at 20 mph and should reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night. The chance for formation in five days is 40 percent.