Ken Lee pointed to the black and white photo of two young, broadly grinning boys clad in party hats.

“This is a picture of the street party at the coronation. I was about 7, I suppose. All the kids had their street party in the afternoon,” he said, holding the image. “At the bottom of the road, there was a cul de sac and the adults had their street party there at night. They had lights strung up by my uncle. There were record players and dancing.”

More from this section

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.