Something stormy this way comes.
As of late Friday, however, the experts expected Hurricane Isaias to skirt well offshore from Georgia’s coast between Sunday and Monday, delivering little more than stiff winds and a few inches of rain to the Golden Isles.
For those who were here for Hurricane Dorian’s offshore passing last August, Isaias could produce similar effects — maybe less so, said Alex Eaton, acting director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.
Local impacts from the storm should begin early Sunday afternoon and continue into the predawn hours Monday, he said.
“Right now, we’re looking at a similar incident to Hurricane Dorian as far as minimal impacts,” Eaton said Friday, following an afternoon briefing with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.
“Our expectation is to see nor’easter-like conditions: strong wind gusts, 2 to 3 inches of rain and a slight chance of tropical storm force winds.”
This being a hurricane, however, conditions could change significantly in the next two days, for better or for worse. As such, Glynn County’s public safety force is on alert, Eaton said. Police, firefighters and EMS workers stand ready to respond should conditions warrant it.
Utility workers with the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Georgia Power also are ready to roll if necessary, he said.
The Glynn County Emergency Operations Center likely will open during Isaias’ peak storm conditions Sunday, he said. Additionally, Eaton and EMA officials will continue to meet throughout the day with National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center officials, Eaton said.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Isaias was about 100 miles north of eastern Cuba, moving northwest at 15 mph toward the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. It carried maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the minimum hurricane strength.
It is the first hurricane of 2020 to pose a threat to the U.S. Atlantic Coast.
Early hurricane center projections show Isaias riding up the Florida and Georgia coasts without making landfall. It is forecast to be offshore from South Carolina by 8 a.m. Monday.
“What this hurricane does by tomorrow morning’s briefing will be a determining factor as to how we respond,” Eaton said, referring to Saturday’s first update. “We’re making sure our public safety partners are on standby, as well as utilities crews. We’ve been communicating regularly with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. We’ll be communicating daily throughout the weekend, monitoring the system as it develops. If the (Isaias) stays on the predicted path, we should be all right.”
At the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, workers were busy securing barges and other vessels associated with the salvage operation Friday, according to Unified Command officials. Those officials remain confident that hurricane conditions will not budge the 25,000-ton, 656-foot-long shipwreck itself. The 5,000-foot perimeter environmental barrier surrounding the ship was designed to withstand rough weather, officials noted.
“As Hurricane Isaias approaches, the safety of our people, the public, and the environment are our foremost concerns,” Incident Commander Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems said Friday. “We are securing our vessels and equipment in accordance with our heavy weather plan and will quickly return to our normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Please be reminded that our environmental protection barrier was engineered to withstand severe weather conditions,” Wiker added. “And increased currents and water depth due to storm surges associated with hurricanes are not likely to move the vessel from its present location. We encourage residents to respect the safety zone surrounding the Golden Ray and to heed weather reports and port conditions.”
Of course, if residents have not done so already, Eaton recommends everyone put together a hurricane kit. These include batteries, flashlights, at least three days’ supply of water and nonperishable foods, medications, a first aid kit, pet supplies if necessary, and an updated family contact list.
Eaton recommended residents get their information updates from reliable sources only. These include the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center and the county EMA.
Eaton aired a live-stream Hurricane Isaias update Friday afternoon on the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page. Updates will continue on the EMA’s Facebook page throughout the next few days, recapping the agency’s briefings with the hurricane center and the weather service.
The News, likewise, will carry online updates of Hurricane Isaias developments throughout the weekend at thebrunswicknews.com.
“There’s a lot of unknowns and uncertainty with a hurricane,” Eaton said. “Mother Nature is whatever she wants to be. But it looks pretty favorable. This should mostly be a marine hurricane event, offshore in the Atlantic.”