Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Jim Brown surveys the beach behind The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort in 2014 during a visit to his birthplace on St. Simons Island.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Brown died late Thursday at 87. His wife Monique was by his side, a family spokeswoman said.

