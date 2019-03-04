Steve Melnyk built himself a good career in golf as a competitor and a commentator. His voice is as calm and reassuring as a 6-inch putt for an eagle, and I miss it on TV.
But starting March 19, he’ll be following the madness of the 67 games of the NCAA basketball tournament described by voices high-pitched or raspy and few in between.
Having grown up in football-mad Georgia, you would think he’d take the gridiron over the court, but no.
“If I have a choice between watching college football and basketball, I’d watch basketball,’’ he said.
When it comes to pro sports, its mostly golf. He doesn’t pay much attention to the NFL nor the NBA, except for liking the Boston Celtics.
Although he never won on the PGA Tour, Melnyk had a great amateur career.
He went to the University of Florida on a golf scholarship and was the No. 1 player on the 1968 team that won the school’s first Division 1 championship. Melnyk won the 1969 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club, the 1971 British Amateur at Carnoustie and the Eastern Amateur and Western Amateur.
He was the low amateur in the 1970 British Open and the 1971 Masters and played on the 1969 and 1971 Walker Cup teams.
Golf wasn’t his only amateur sport. He played basketball at Glynn Academy and received scholarship offers from Austin Peay and Western Carolina, but he opted for golf, the sport at which he excelled.
Amazingly enough, there was a golf connection to one of his heroes, perhaps the all-time greatest college basketball coach.
Melnyk, an avowed Gator for life, served 10 years on the board of directors of the UF athletic boosters. That was during the presidency of Charles E. Young, who had come to Florida after his retirement as chancellor of UCLA from 1968 until 1997. During Young’s chancellorship, John Wooden had coached UCLA to 10 national championships.
“As he was rolling off (as Florida president in 2006), he said, ‘I’d like to do one last thing. I’d like to bring John Wooden back to campus,’ ‘’ Melnyk said.
Wooden agreed to come to Florida, and Young sent the UF plane to California.
“He was my hero. I never thought I’d get a chance to meet him,’’ Melnyk said of the Wizard of Westwood.
When he did, however, he got a surprise. Wooden greeted him as an admirer who knew his golf history, and not just his. He also knew all about Davis Love III and Andy Bean, whose father had been the head pro on Jekyll Island.
Wooden said, “You’re probably wondering why I followed your career.”
He had his own history on St. Simons. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, like many other America men, Wooden tried to enlist. The former three-time All-American player at Purdue was 31 by then, too old to serve in combat arms, so he was placed in the Civil Air Patrol and assigned to St. Simons.
“He said he spent four of the best years imaginable on St. Simons. He played golf here. His daughter was born here,’’ Melnyk said.
“He came back often. He was quite a golfer. He got his handicap down to a three.”
Wooden sat beside Debbie Melnyk at dinner at Ufla and afterward gave a long talk.
“At 94, he sat on a high-backed chair and talked 45 minutes. He was as sharp as a tack,’’ Melnyk said. “It was mesmerizing evening.”
Wooden also presented Melnyk with what he considers a wonderful gift.
“At the end of the evening, he gave me his book, “Pyramid of Success,’’ and signed it for me.” he said.
Wooden died four years later, but his name is still evoked by many of his former player, especially Bill Walton, a center on UCLA’s championship teams, who was a challenge even for the greatest coach ever.
In a few days, Melnyk will enjoy what college basketball fans consider the greatest weeks of the year, as 68 teams vie to win a national championship.
Even with his love of basketball and meeting one of his heroes, Melnyk’s favorite keepsake came from a fellow Georgian and amateur golfer.
Melnyk won a lot of trophies, but says, “My single most treasured was a letter I got from Bobby Jones after I won at Oakmont.”
Winning the U.S. Amateur in 1971 came with an invitation to the 1972 Masters, and Jones sent a welcoming letter.
“Health permitting, I hope to meet you there,’’ Jones wrote.
Jones died the following December, and he and Melnyk never met. Jones’ letter is framed and hangs in Melnyk’s home.
As for Melnyk, he has the best of two sports worlds, watching buzzer-beating three-point shots drop and watching 30-foot putts drop to take tournament leads.
The crowds and the galleries go wild as the man with two quiet gentlemen heroes revels in it all.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@ gmail.com.