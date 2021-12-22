Friend, gentleman, teacher, upbeat — words borrowed by those who knew Sen. Johnny Isakson when describing him.
The Atlanta Republican, who started his political career in the state legislature before his election to the U.S. House and ultimately to the U.S. Senate, died this week at the age of 76. But the positive impressions he left on those whose paths he crossed will be long remembered.
A former congressional aide and past director of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce had known him since the late '70s. Woody Woodside said the two were Leadership Georgia classmates.
"That's where I first met Johnny," Woodside said, adding the two kept up with each other over the years.
They always looked forward to the reunion enabled by the chamber's annual Washington Fly-ins when Isakson served in Congress.
"He would take personal enjoyment in having lunch with us at the capital," he said. "We would take him shrimp. He loved shrimp."
Isakson made quite a few trips to the Golden Isles, too, to participate in chamber and other events.
"He would come down anytime he was invited," Woodside said. "He enjoyed the Golden Isles."
In 2015, Isakson lauded Woodside on the Senate floor for his 30 years of service at the chamber's helm. (Woodside's service to the community was honored a second time on Senate floor in 2019 by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.)
Isakson will be remembered for not only for the kind of man he was, warm and personable, Woodside said, but also for his bipartisanship.
"He knew how to work on both sides of the aisle," Woodside said. "I wish people would read his farewell speech to the Senate."
Some of Isakson's accomplishments are visible today in Glynn County. He played a major role in bringing the Veterans Clinic to Brunswick, expanding the land area of Fort Frederica and bringing down the cost of federal flood insurance. He also was a champion for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco and the state's ports.
"He was my friend," Woodside said. "I will miss him."
Kevin Gough, a former chairman of the Glynn County Republican Party, said Isakson had a positive effect on people.
"Isakson was a gentleman first with politics a very distant second," Gough said. "His mere presence tended to bring out the best in people. At the same time, he had a great command of the politics, policies and issues of the day. He could easily pivot back and forth between complicated matters without assistance from aides and handlers.
"He was his own man."
Gough said Isakson and Jack Kingston worked well together during the years the Savannah Republican served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Kingston explained why.
"I grew up politically with Johnny Isakson," Kingston said. "As a 29-year-old member of the General Assembly he took me and many others under his wings. From Johnny Isakson I learned that the best way to get things done was through bipartisan consensus based on good ideas and putting Georgia or America first.
"Johnny showed us that being fair and forthright was the way to earn respect and popularity would follow."
Georgia Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, former national president of the U.S. Navy League, said Isakson was a friend to Glynn and Camden counties, especially to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
"He was intrigued with Kings Bay and was always willing to support it," she said.
In all her dealings with him, "I never saw him with a negative attitude," she said. "He was always upbeat and a gentleman."