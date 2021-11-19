The first commercial airliner built in the United States, a Ford Tri Motor, played a significant and important role in the airline industry.
The 12-passenger airplane was in use for four years and proved commercial flight could be a viable form of transportation.
A refurbished Ford Tri Motor will be at the St. Simons Airport today through Sunday, and the public has an opportunity to fly over the Golden Isles as passengers. The pilot, Bill Thacker, said the Ford Tri Motor was used by all the fledgling commercial airlines at the time including Eastern, TWA, Pan Am and United.
“Everyone started with tri motors,” he said. “It actually birthed the commercial airline industry.”
Thacker said the plane handles “pretty much different” from any other airplane he’s flown, but he loves the experience.
“It’s never high; it’s never first,” he said of the plane’s capabilities.
The plane has a cruising speed of 122 mph and a range of 560 miles. It can fly as high as 18,500 feet.
Inside the plane, the cabin is 18 feet, 9 inches with six leather seats on each side.
There were no overhead storage compartments for luggage or flight attendants to take care of passengers when the service was offered.
The plane providing the flights originally flew from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Wichita, Kansas, from 1928 until 1932. It made multiple stops to complete the journey.
The plane calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. The plane was acquired in 2012 and was refurbished before touring the country.
Flights will run continuously 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday. It is recommended to check in with the crew onsite as early as possible on the day you wish to fly.
Contact a membership services representative at 800-359-6217 for more information.