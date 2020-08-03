Tropical Storm Isaias is currently off the coast of Glynn County and is forecast to completely pass by the area this afternoon.
Isaias briefly reached hurricane strength but weakened to a tropical storm before reaching the Golden Isles.
Rain bands will continue across the area through this afternoon. The National Weather Service forecasts a cumulative total of one to three inches of rainfall in Coastal Georgia between Sunday and today.
Wind gusts as high as 41 mph have been recorded in the area, with gusts between 30-50 mph expected through the afternoon. Residents should secure any loose yard items, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Katie Nguyen.
But, for Glynn County, the storm is mostly a marine threat, she said. A high surf advisory is in effect during the storm and any beachgoers should be wary of the high risk of rip currents.
“Not a great beach day or boating day,” Nguyen said.
A one-foot storm surge has been recorded, she said, and it’s not expected to get much worse than that for the Golden Isles.
The Sidney Lanier Bridge remained closed as of 10 a.m. Monday. It will remain so until the Georgia Department of Transportation can inspect the supports for potential damage from the storm.