Isles cleans up after Idalia

Lindsey Parker sat on an old pool table Thursday inside a garage where a power line hung low at eye level just outside the open bay door. It was a quiet, warm morning as Parker waited for the Georgia Power and tree crews just outside the garage to do their work clearing a large tree that toppled onto the rear of his property Wednesday, taking power lines and the mainline into his house with it.

He heard the commotion outside when the tree fell at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday as tropical-storm-force winds from nearby Hurricane Idalia whipped through his Old Town Brunswick neighborhood. The ground shook and the power was instantly out. Parker didn’t need to investigate much to know what had happened. A quick glance out his back door confirmed his suspicions.

Public works crews in the city and county were working to clear safety hazards and roadways Thursday. An announcement about further debris removal will be made as soon as the information is available, a county spokesperson said. 

People with questions about debris can contact Glynn County customer service at 912-554-7111.