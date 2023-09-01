Isles cleans up after Idalia

Greg Dowling of Jones Maintenance Co. cuts a large branch lying across cable lines Thursday morning on Broadway. The road had been closed since about noon Wednesday when the tree fell during the storm.
Greg Dowling of Jones Maintenance Co. ducks away as a piece of tree trunk springs up after he cut it off the cable lines where it had been resting since it fell Wednesday during the storm. “That’s why I wear a helmet,’’ he said after the wires jumped past his head.
Lindsey Parker sat on an old pool table Thursday inside a garage where a power line hung low at eye level just outside the open bay door. It was a quiet, warm morning as Parker waited for the Georgia Power and tree crews just outside the garage to do their work clearing a large tree that toppled onto the rear of his property Wednesday, taking power lines and the mainline into his house with it.
He heard the commotion outside when the tree fell at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday as tropical-storm-force winds from nearby Hurricane Idalia whipped through his Old Town Brunswick neighborhood. The ground shook and the power was instantly out. Parker didn’t need to investigate much to know what had happened. A quick glance out his back door confirmed his suspicions.
Hurricane Idalia’s impact on Camden County was minimal in comparison to other areas directly in the powerful storm’s path.
Public works crews in the city and county were working to clear safety hazards and roadways Thursday. An announcement about further debris removal will be made as soon as the information is available, a county spokesperson said.
People with questions about debris can contact Glynn County customer service at 912-554-7111.