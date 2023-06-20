Dick James earned many accolades during his 22 years in the Army.
Dick James earned many accolades during his 22 years in the Army.
Now, more than four decades after retiring as a lieutenant colonel, James is getting one more recognition: induction into the Ranger Hall of Fame.
James, a resident of St. Simons Island, will be among 15 inductees into the hall of fame Thursday in a ceremony at Fort Moore, formerly Fort Benning.
The Ranger Hall of Fame currently has about 200 members. He was nominated for the honor by Army Rangers he served with in the past.
“I had a hard time getting my head around it. It’s really a big deal. I’m beside myself.”” James said of the nomination.
He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
During his first tour, James served as an advisor for a Vietnamese battalion with 750 soldiers that suffered a high casualty rate. During the nine and a half months he served with the Vietnamese troops, more than two thirds were lost.
“I think the Lord was watching over me,” he said.
He returned to Vietnam for a second tour of duty, this time as commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.
His Rangers conducted 450 missions and were involved in 229 fights with enemy troops. He lost six men and 61 others were wounded out of the 100 men in his unit.
By the time he retired, James was awarded the Bronze Star Medal (four times); Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Superior Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal and Air Assault Badge.
While he oversaw aerial support for many missions, he also accompanied his soldiers for some of the more important missions.
James said he has remained in contact with many of the Rangers he served with in Vietnam. Some are planning to attend the ceremony.
“We’ve been close for 50 years,” he said.
Dick James earned many accolades during his 22 years in the Army.
