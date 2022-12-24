Bittersweet, that is Chris McDougald’s Christmas story.
You could not see him cry as he told it Friday morning, standing underneath the towering Christmas tree in the green space beside the St. Simons Island Pier.
But a tear rolled out from under the left lens of his sunglasses, trailing down his cheek and dropping onto his long-sleeved shirt.
His words came choked and haltingly as he talked about losing his mom in 1994 at the tender age of 9 on Dec. 21. But his chest where the teardrops stained the shirt swelled with pride when he spoke of his adopted family, the folks who made Christmas cheer their business.
“It’s a big family,” he says of the Weatherby clan. “We’re known as the Big Tree People up in Atlanta.”
That is where Marietta-based Wheatherby Trees has provided, among many others, the big tree at the Governor’s Mansion every year since 1984.
Weatherby Trees ceased operations of few years ago, but remaining family members still see to it that the governor’s mansion gets the best tree possible, including the Frasier fir that graces Gov. Brian Kemp’s residence this very day.
“My dad (Shawn), Nanny (grandma Diane), and my aunt Tanya put one in the Governor’s Mansion this year,” said McDougald, 37.
Then there is that beautiful 20-foot-tall tree down at the St. Simons Island waterfront in the Pier Village. An island resident these days, McDougald saw to the raising of that Frasier fir himself. McDougald’s Coastal Christmas Lighting erected the tree and then lighted up surrounding Postell Park as part of this year’s effort to restore the Christmas decoration tradition in the Pier Village.
That effort, which included lighting up the Mallery Street shopping district, was organized by Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig and paid for by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
“A lot of us felt like something has been missing from the Village,” said McDougald, whose wife Catherine is part of the family that owns the Sandcastle Cafe in the Pier Village. “I have talked with Cap about it the last couple of years. I said, you know, we need to get more lights in the village.”
And if you are impressed by what you see down in the village, drive by McDougald’s home on Youngwood Drive off of Frederica Road on the island this holiday season. You can even set your radio to Christmas music that accompanies the decorating extravaganza that is the McDougald home. McDougald even took upon himself to get certified by the Christmas Light Pros Installation Association.
“It’s just something I love doing,” McDougald said.
But behind that Christmas cheer will always be a boy’s sorrow. Verdant trees bedecked in colorful lights cannot mask the memory of losing his mother at Christmastime.
“Christmas for me is a little different than for a lot of people,” he said. “I lost my biological mother when I was 9 years old. So it’s always a little tough for me at Christmas.”
McDougald’s grandmother made a promise to her dying daughter that she would care for the boy. Paula Reese did the best she could, despite chronic illness. There was always a tree at Christmastime, but little else. She could not decorate the home’s exterior. But she took him to see other homes that were decorated, which served as something of a balm for his maternal longing.
All along, the Weatherbys had been something of a surrogate family for McDougald. Cindy Jane McDougald went to Marietta High with Shawn Weatherby and family ties through the school extend to cousins and uncles on both side. Grandma Paula even served as team mom to the Marietta High football Blue Devils.
In fact, Paula Reese and the grieving boy bought their Christmas tree at the Weatherby lot the year his mother died. (Cindy Jane McDougald served as an athletic director with Atlanta’s Boys and Girls Club organization before her illness.) Shawn Weatherby had known McDougald since the boy was in diapers.
During his ailing grandmother’s frequent hospital stays, Weatherby often found himself in the care of Shawn and wife Amy. When it became evident that his grandmother’s illness prevented her from caring for him, the couple stepped up.
“That’s when Shawn and Amy said, ‘You know what? We’ll take you in.’”
In addition the family Christmas tree business started by great grandfather L.S. Weatherby nearly 60 years ago, the family also owned several car lots across the state. Shawn and Amy laid down some simple rules for the young man when he moved in with them in Valdosta, where they operated a car lot.
“They told me, you gotta go to school and you gotta work,” McDougald said. “Shawn and Amy took me in as their own. They wanted me to go down the right path. They said, ‘You can go left or right in life.’ They wanted me to go the right way. That’s how I became a Weatherby.”
He was Shawn and Amy’s first charge, followed by their biological children and McDougald’s siblings: Shawn Michael, Gabby and Lexi. “And there are probably 23 cousins,” McDougald said.
Grandfather Renay Weatherby was patriarch of the Big Tree People by the time McDougald entered the picture.”He took me in as his grandson,” McDougald said
McDougald met Catherine Wellford when she arrived to attend Valdosta State. The couple went to Atlanta where Catherine pursued a master’s degree in education. They have been married since 2020.
In addition to Coastal Christmas Lighting, McDougald also runs the Coastal Company. Additionally, McDougald does charter fishing on the side. Catherine, meanwhile, is following her own family traditions with plans for a catering business.
McDougald worked as a deckhand for Fendig’s charter boat business, gaining experience and time while obtaining his U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license. That is how the two got to know each other.
“He had a dream,” Fendig said of McDougald. “Moved here. Was diligent and very good with people and a very good fisherman. He could handle a boat well. Now, like a lot of us, he is living the dream.”
At the tree Friday morning, McDougald did not think for long when asked what Christmas means to him these days.
“This right here,” he said, pointing to a mom posing with her young daughter in a bright red wooden sleigh. “But I know a lot of people have lost loved ones this time of year. And a lot of people are spending their first Christmas without someone they loved. It’s a very tough thing to go through.”
He looked over at the mom and daughter again, the two beaming as dad snapped their photo. McDougald and grandpa Renay built the very Christmas sleigh in which they sat. Renay passed in March.
And here it is, that special time of year again. McDougald smiled. The tear track had dried. In spite of it all, McDougald’s story is one of redemption. Like all good Christmas stories, it has a happy ending if you know where to look.
“I just enjoy the smiles of Christmas,” he said. “I love the happiness that the lights bring.”