A total of 2,739 people had cast a ballot at the end of week two of early voting in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 referendum.
On the ballot are the SPLOST 2021 referendum and another referendum to declare a SPLOST IV and V project, the Oglethorpe Conference Center, infeasible.
Of the total, 105 cast their ballot by mail, 503 at the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive; 423 in the Office Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; and 1,708 in Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County commissioners propose implementing a 1 percent sales tax for three years, which would generate a total of $68.5 million split among the county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority for infrastructure and capital projects.
Early voting polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16. Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting glynncounty.org/elections. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.