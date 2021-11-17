The Islands Planning Commission voted Tuesday to defer a decision to rezone a tract on 103 Palmetto St. to build a 19,200-square-foot commercial building.
Commissioners had questions about the developer’s plans to reroute a drainage ditch and the impact to trees growing along the edge of the ditch.
Brian Hunt, with Roberts Civil Engineering, said trees along the ditch line are a concern.
“There’s lots of interest in saving the trees,” he said. “We want to keep as many trees as possible.”
But he said straightening he ditch to allow for proper flow and saving the trees are “at odds with each other.”
Charles Scragg III, a property owner on the adjacent lot, said the building would come “awfully close” to his home. His main concern is storm drainage and how a building next door would affect his property.
“Any modification could flood my home,” he said.
Other concerns are noise, lighting, safety and traffic.
Commissioners voted to defer a decision until the Dec. 14 meeting to give the developer time to come up with a plan to resolve the drainage and tree concerns.
In other planning commission business:
• Commissioners voted to defer a decision for an expansion project for RC3 Innovations. The company wants to build a 1,500-foot addition on the existing structure and to build a 1,600-square-foot building on the site.
Property owners living in a condominium across the street expressed concerns about the impacts. Nine of 12 units in the building have balconies that face the site.
• Decisions about proposed changes in the ordinance restricting building heights on St. Simons Island and changes in the Beach and Dune Protection ordinance were also deferred until the Dec. 14 meeting. A public comment meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Casino to get public input on both issues.