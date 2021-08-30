There may be nothing so pleasant as strolling into a terrific bookstore and being greeted by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee.
There is only one place to have this memorable experience on St. Simons Island: Jittery Joe’s at Righton Books in Redfern Village.
Righton Books has been in business for two years, and Jittery Joe’s was added in late March, according to owner Darryl Peck.
Jittery Joe’s, for the uninitiated, was founded in 1994 in downtown Athens next door to the world-famous 40 Watt Club. More than 25 years later, Joe’s has 18 cafes throughout Georgia.
“It was only a matter of time before Jittery Joe’s had a presence on St. Simons, and we are thrilled to find the ideal partner in Righton Books,” said Michael Ripps, president of Jittery Joe’s. “Dawg fans, residents, visitors and coffee lovers alike can now have a taste of Athens on the island”.
Jittery Joe’s at Righton Books offers the coffee shop’s full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, tea from Harney & Sons, bagels and a “lovely assortment of delicious locally baked pastry items.”
Those fresh-made baked goods include fresh pastries from The Village Oven in Brunswick, bagels from Sandy Bottom Bagels on St. Simons Island, and on Wednesdays through Saturdays, “kittenhead” biscuits from Halyards. Kittenhead biscuits are a smaller version of Halyards popular “cathead” biscuits.
Peck said the coffee shop has seating both indoors and out.
“We are now able to host in-person events and book clubs, and we hold them in our lovely new space,” he said. “Additionally, we are happy to make the room or our courtyard available to local book clubs for monthly meetings.”
Peck said choosing Jittery Joe’s was easy.
When he opened Righton Books, WakeUp Coffee was still across the parking lot in Redfern Village.
“It’s not my style to tread on someone else’s turf so we didn’t include a coffee offering in the bookstore,” he said. “But within 90 days of Righton opening, they announced they were moving.”
It was too late to build a coffee bar into the existing bookstore, so Peck patiently waited until the space next door became available.
The Jittery Joe’s leadership had wanted to place a shop on St. Simons Island for quite some time, but they were waiting for the perfect fit.
Peck said that his former company, PeachMac, and Jittery Joe’s shared an advertising agency in Athens.
“We didn’t know each other, but we knew of each other,” he said. “They knew my reputation from PeachMac.”
Peck further explained that Jittery Joe’s doesn’t franchise its stores, but we agreed to work together to bring Jittery Joe’s to St Simons.
“It’s a great name,” he said. “They roast incredible coffee.”
Peck and family eventually traveled to Athens to do a tasting with the Jittery Joe’s staff to decide on a signature blend for the St. Simons shop. “We came up with the Right On! blend,” he said.
“They are great folks and they’re a legendary Georgia brand. Righton Books has become an enormously popular St Simons destination in just two short years, and the addition of Jittery Joe’s has increased business dramatically. Books and coffee. There’s nothing better.”