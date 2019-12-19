The crinkling sound of presents being unwrapped gave way to a chorus of excited exclamations Wednesday in Michelle Smotzer’s preschool classroom.
Smotzer, a teacher at FACES preschool, had asked her students to wait patiently until all the gifts were handed out by the generous donors, the owners of Island ACE Hardware and Garden Center on St. Simons.
Then, Smotzer counted to three and the unwrapping began. There wasn’t a frown in sight as the children cheered and showed off their gifts — Melissa and Doug children’s books.
“You take this pen and you fill it with water … and then you get to color the pages,” Smotzer explained to her students.
This scene was like one of many at FACES and Leaps & Bounds preschool programs Wednesday. Dawn and Hal Hart, along with their sons Chris and Henry, donated gifts this year to all 255 students in the school.
“It makes Christmas, doesn’t it?” observed Hal, watching the students open their gifts.
“We handle the products, and we know through Henry’s kids how much they enjoy it,” Dawn added.
The Harts visited on the final day of class before the holiday break. The students, who wore their pajamas to school, enjoyed “Polar Express” activities later in the afternoon. These activities, along with kind gifts like those from the ACE Hardware owners, help make the holiday season special for the preschool students, Smotzer said.
“We do have a lot of great families at this school, but sometimes you don’t know if a child is going to have as great a Christmas as you’d hope for or even just a wrapped present,” she said. “They might not get to open up a wrapped present. So it’s really special. And we love seeing how excited they are.”