Christmas presents for FACES
Buy Now

Henry Hart, left, and brother Chris Hart hand out presents to children in teacher Michelle Smotzer’s class at FACES on Wednesday. The Hart family, owners of Island ACE, brought gifts for all the children at the school.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

The crinkling sound of presents being unwrapped gave way to a chorus of excited exclamations Wednesday in Michelle Smotzer’s preschool classroom.

Smotzer, a teacher at FACES preschool, had asked her students to wait patiently until all the gifts were handed out by the generous donors, the owners of Island ACE Hardware and Garden Center on St. Simons.

Then, Smotzer counted to three and the unwrapping began. There wasn’t a frown in sight as the children cheered and showed off their gifts — Melissa and Doug children’s books.

“You take this pen and you fill it with water … and then you get to color the pages,” Smotzer explained to her students.

This scene was like one of many at FACES and Leaps & Bounds preschool programs Wednesday. Dawn and Hal Hart, along with their sons Chris and Henry, donated gifts this year to all 255 students in the school.

“It makes Christmas, doesn’t it?” observed Hal, watching the students open their gifts.

“We handle the products, and we know through Henry’s kids how much they enjoy it,” Dawn added.

The Harts visited on the final day of class before the holiday break. The students, who wore their pajamas to school, enjoyed “Polar Express” activities later in the afternoon. These activities, along with kind gifts like those from the ACE Hardware owners, help make the holiday season special for the preschool students, Smotzer said.

“We do have a lot of great families at this school, but sometimes you don’t know if a child is going to have as great a Christmas as you’d hope for or even just a wrapped present,” she said. “They might not get to open up a wrapped present. So it’s really special. And we love seeing how excited they are.”

More from this section

Gambling, horse racing study committee eschews recommendations

Gambling, horse racing study committee eschews recommendations

If you want an informed opinion of the direction Georgia should go in legalizing horse racing and various forms of gambling, you’re going to have to go elsewhere, because the state Senate Study Committee on Gaming and Pari-Mutuel Wagering on Horse Racing and Growing Georgia’s Equine Industry…

L Street project delays push first phase completion to March

L Street project delays push first phase completion to March

During a Wednesday discussion of ongoing projects Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission personnel revealed delays in an L Street reconstruction project pushed the first phase completion date close to the original April 2020 deadline for the entire project.

Operation Bed Spread in need of beds for children's Christmas

Operation Bed Spread in need of beds for children's Christmas

Michelle Taitingsong is a hard working mother whose primary focus in life is her children. But, like many parents, she’s found it difficult to make ends meet. The situation was so dire last year that Taitingsong and her partner had to live in a hotel with their young child, while expecting a…