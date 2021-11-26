A work session to discuss proposed changes in the county’s building height restrictions and the dune protection ordinance will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the St. Simons Casino.
The special-called work session by the Islands Planning Commission was scheduled after Glynn County commissioners voted to defer a vote until a workshop is held.
Commissioners will consider a proposal to amend the zoning ordinance to reduce the development setback line from 40 feet to 25 feet in areas with an active/stable dune sequence and to increase the development setback line from 20 feet to 25 feet for areas without an active/stable dune sequence. Landscaping will be removed as a use requiring a conditional-use permit.
During an earlier meeting this month to discuss the proposed changes in the setbacks, an official with the environmental group One Hundred Miles expressed concerns about the proposed changes because setbacks serve an important function, especially with sea levels rising.
The workshop will also include possible exceptions to the 35-foot height restriction on St. Simons Island for certain properties zoned Resort Commercial.
The intent of the proposal is to reduce density on the island.
The proposed changes are being considered so the local ordinance matches the requirements of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The county’s ordinance is more restrictive than the state’s.
Wednesday’s meeting at the Casino building is in Room 108. The Island Planning Commission will consider the proposed ordinance changes at the Dec. 14 meeting.