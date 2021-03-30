IPC to gather on beach for site visit
Members of the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission will gather on East Beach today to investigate a request to extend the wooden crossover at Coast Cottages.
The Coast Cottages HOA proposes to extend the 6-foot-wide wooden walkway connecting the community next to the old Coast Guard station to the beach by 508 feet to get over some developing dunes at the end of the crossover.
The IPC deferred the request earlier this month, citing a need for more information and a desire to allow the state Department of Natural Resources to take a look at the application first, among other things.
Planning commissioners, county staff members and the applicant will gather on the beach near the crossover at 3 p.m. today. The public is welcome to attend.
— The Brunswick News