IPC to discuss procedures at meeting today

Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a work session today to discuss planning commission and planning and zoning division procedures, among other things.

Discussion topics also include regular updates to the Community Development Department’s publicly-available open projects list, notifying property owners of subdivision plats proposed for nearby properties and splitting IPC and Mainland Planning Commission procedures into separate processes.

Commissioners are then expected to talk about topics for the next work session.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.

— The Brunswick News

Woodside honored on Senate floor

Woody Woodside delayed his retirement as president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce for one last trip to the nation’s capital to discuss Glynn County’s priorities with federal officials.

To know where you’re going, first you have to know where to start — that’s the idea behind what U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, chairman of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, called the subcommittee’s WOW 101 hearings. The last of which occurred Wednesday, when representativ…

Jimmy Junkin tendered his resignation as executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission on Friday, a day after the utility commission discussed his job in a closed session.

City and county police teamed up to track down an alleged armed robber late Thursday night, just moments after the suspect held up a cashier for cash at the Family Dollar in Cypress Mill Square, according to police.