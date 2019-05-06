IPC to discuss procedures at meeting today
Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a work session today to discuss planning commission and planning and zoning division procedures, among other things.
Discussion topics also include regular updates to the Community Development Department’s publicly-available open projects list, notifying property owners of subdivision plats proposed for nearby properties and splitting IPC and Mainland Planning Commission procedures into separate processes.
Commissioners are then expected to talk about topics for the next work session.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
— The Brunswick News