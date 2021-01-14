The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission will hold a special-called meeting tonight to discuss a permit associated with plans to construct gas pumps near Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island.
Following a brief training session for new IPC members, the commission will discuss a conditional-use permit request from Harris Teeter. The current plan, according to the county, is to make a recommendation to the Glynn County Commission at the IPC’s Jan. 19 meeting. County commissioners would consider the recommendation before making a final ruling at a future meeting.
Plans attached to the permit application show the building leased by Signature Property Group razed to make way for seven fuel pumps, an attendant kiosk and a canopy, according to the permit application filed with the county.
“It is common to have a fuel station mixed in with a grocery store anchor and other commercial/retail uses within a shopping center such as this,” according to the permit application prepared by Jacksonville engineering firm Kimley-Horn. “The fuel station will be located along the main thoroughfare through St. Simons Island where there are higher intense uses.”
Quoting from the county’s comprehensive plan and future land use map, the application notes that a fueling station fits in with the surrounding area and the long-term development plan for the mid-island commercial zone.
In particular, the company hopes to attract people already shopping in the heavily commercial area and Sea Island Road traffic that would otherwise have to divert north or south on Frederica Road to another gas station.
The construction plan does not include the removal of any mature live oak trees, the application states. Some trees will be cut down, but none that would significantly impact the tree canopy.
Approval of the permit would pave the way for the developer to file for a site plan, a prerequisite for construction.
The work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight at the Sea Palms Resort Conference Center, 515 N. Windward Drive on St. Simons Island.