IPC to discuss Harris Teeter fuel pump permit

The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission will hold a special-called session Thursday to discuss a permit associated with plans to construct gas pumps near Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island.

Following a brief training session for new IPC members, the commission will discuss a conditional-use permit request from Harris Teeter. A building leased by Signature Property Group would be razed to make way for seven fuel pumps, an attendant kiosk and a canopy, according to the permit application filed with the county.

According to the county’s website, the IPC will not make a final decision on the matter. The permit is on the agenda for the commission’s Jan. 19 meeting.

The work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sea Palms Resort Conference Center, 515 N. Windward Drive on St. Simons Island.

— The Brunswick News

