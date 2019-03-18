IPC to contend with short agenda

The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday to tackle a very short agenda.

Three items populate the agenda: approval of the last meeting’s minutes, election of new officers and a presentation by county staff members on the update process for zoning regulations.

IPC members are expected to elect a chairman, vice chairman and secretary for 2019.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino building, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Nine SPLOST 2016 projects completed to date

Nine SPLOST 2016 projects completed to date

Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 may already be on the Glynn County Commission’s mind, but county staff and other officials are still working on completing projects on the SPLOST 2016 list.

Feds respond to seismic testing opposition

Feds respond to seismic testing opposition

The federal government defendants filed their response Wednesday against conservation groups’ preliminary injunction motions, which seek to halt anticipated seismic airgun testing off the Atlantic Coast.