IPC to contend with short agenda
The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday to tackle a very short agenda.
Three items populate the agenda: approval of the last meeting’s minutes, election of new officers and a presentation by county staff members on the update process for zoning regulations.
IPC members are expected to elect a chairman, vice chairman and secretary for 2019.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino building, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
— The Brunswick News