IPC to consider two new homes in village preservation district

Glynn County Islands Planning Commissioners will consider two village preservation permits on Tuesday.

The first involves the construction of a new two-story house at 516 Oak St. on St. Simons Island.

Planning commissioners deferred the item at their last meeting due to concerns about its exterior design clashing with the neighborhood, also requesting the applicant provide more information on how the mass of the house and site coverage was calculated in engineering designs.

In the second item, the commissioners will consider approving another two-story house on a 6,098 square-foot lot at 103 Strachan Lane.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.

