Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider a request to expand the maximum size of a lake in the Sinclair Tract on St. Simons Island, along with other items on its agenda.
Jake Hightower, with Roberts Civil Engineering, filed a request on behalf of the property owners to amend the tract’s planned development text, which acts as a special zoning district. The amendment would increase the maximum size of a planning pond on the property from two acres to eight and allow more flexibility in the project’s design.
“Overall, the previous PD text allowed for 55 single family lots and a 2.5 acre pond,” Hightower told The News in an email Friday. “This current owner simply wants an eight acre pond and any increase in the pond size from the original 2.5 acres will decrease the potential for future lots. The pond on the adjacent parcel just south is over six acres and that dirt was used for a golf course on St. Simons Island. The ponds just across Lawrence Road are approximately 450 acres. So, as one of the commissioners pointed out in the original (Glynn County Commission) meeting (in May), this request for a pond this size is not a tall ask.”
The St. Simons Land Trust acquired 38 acres of the roughly 61-acre tract at 2050 Lawrence Road, across the street from Frederica Park, leaving 23 acres open to development.
Per the property’s subdivision plat, 55 houses could be built on the property with the originally planned 2-acre pond.
“This action would allow the master plan to be more vague to offer flexibility as the current master plan includes details on road layout, access, lots, open space and pond sizes,” interim Glynn County Community Development Director Stefanie Leif said in an email to The News.
The Tuesday meeting agenda also includes a request from Sumnett LLC and Skip Russell Construction to rebuild a carport in the Village Preservation District at 506 Poplar Ave., and another three from Steve Been of Ridgeland Ventures LLC to rezone 118, 120 and 122 Red Bird Lane from a mobile home zoning to a single-family, medium residential one.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.