Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider a request to expand the maximum size of a lake in the Sinclair Tract on St. Simons Island, along with other items on its agenda.

Jake Hightower, with Roberts Civil Engineering, filed a request on behalf of the property owners to amend the tract’s planned development text, which acts as a special zoning district. The amendment would increase the maximum size of a planning pond on the property from two acres to eight and allow more flexibility in the project’s design.

