A request to change the facade of three businesses in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island is the only application on the agenda for the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
The IPC’s approval would authorize the owner of three commercial units — currently occupied by St. Simons Bait and Tackle, Island Breeze Clothing Co. and Fuse Frozen Yogurt — to replace their current awnings with a cream-colored, stucco facade identical to that of Tonya’s Treasures, according to a planning and zoning division staff report on the application.
“The front facades of other businesses along Mallery Street are a mixture of architectural styles, but metal, wood and sloped awnings are predominant features. The proposed facades for the three businesses do not include those materials or mimics the style that is predominant in the area,” the report states.
At present, St. Simons Bait and Tackle features a sloped, sheet-steel awning, while Fuse and Island Breeze sport shingled awnings.
In other business, planning and zoning division staff will give commissioners an update on their official county emails.
“How we’ve had it for many, many years are they (the commission) have personal email accounts, and personal email accounts are not subject to open records. To make it easier for them and for everyone we’ll give them official county email addresses,” Leif said.
Separate email addresses also help commissioners keep their county-related and personal correspondence separate, she added.
The email addresses were already set up Thursday, but Leif said she wasn’t sure how many commissioners had attempted to access them.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sea Palms Resort’s grand ballroom, 515 N Windward Drive on St. Simons Island.