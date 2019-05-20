Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission is expected to consider a permit application Tuesday for a new restaurant in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
The owner is seeking a conditional use permit to open a restaurant called Nora’s at the Pier in the building at 115 Mallery St., the former location of Blue Water Cafe.
A report by Community Development Department staff stated that restaurants are a conditional use in the village district, which is why the owner must seek a permit.
Further, the report included a business plan submitted by the applicant, Samantha Vance, owner of Nora’s LLC.
“Nora’s will be a family run, full-service restaurant with company members being active, operating managers of the restaurant. The restaurant is approximately 7,000 square feet and we have the capacity to seat 200 people and anticipate serving an average of 450 covers per day, 100 lunch and 300 dinner.
We anticipate hiring 40 staff, for full and part-time positions year round, to assist in the daily running of the business with 15 people working per shift. Every shift will have a food safety manager present,” according to Vance’s statement. “We will be open daily for lunch and dinner.”
According to the plan, the menu will consist of “simple, American southern, freshly-cooked to order,” food “that includes fish, meat, poultry and vegetarian/vegan dishes as well as a children’s menu.”
Any changes to the inside will be purely cosmetic, the plan stated, while the owners anticipate giving the outside a fresh coat of paint.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider approving alterations to the facades of three businesses in the Pier Village.
The application asks the IPC to authorize the owner of three commercial units — currently occupied by St. Simons Bait and Tackle, Island Breeze Clothing Co. and Fuse Frozen Yogurt — to replace their current awnings with a cream-colored, stucco facade identical to that of Tonya’s Treasures, according to a planning and zoning division staff report on the application.
“The front facades of other businesses along Mallery Street are a mixture of architectural styles, but metal, wood and sloped awnings are predominant features. The proposed facades for the three businesses do not include those materials or mimics the style that is predominant in the area,” the report states.
At present, St. Simons Bait and Tackle features a sloped, sheet-steel awning, while Fuse and Island Breeze sport shingled awnings.
The IPC deferred the item at its last meeting.
Also on the agenda is a site plan application for a new “4,600 square foot commercial building for administrative and sales offices, repair shop, and storage for Seaside Maintenance.”
The property is located at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.