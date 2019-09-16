The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a site plan for a duplex on Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island.
Aside from the last meeting’s minutes, the site plan is the only item on the agenda. A report by county Community Development Department staff describes the proposed duplex, called Coast Cottages.
“Each unit will be three stories in height and include two sleeping rooms each. The resort residential zoning district allows 30 sleeping rooms per acre. This site, at 0.15 acres is allowed to have 4.5, rounded to 5, sleeping rooms. Four total sleeping rooms are proposed for the site,” according to the report.
According to the site plan, the duplex building would be built on one property with two addresses — 1548 and 1546 Ocean Blvd., just south of Ocean’s intersection with Park Way.
Both properties have shared access to Wood Avenue, according to the report, but the site plan shows the driveway exiting onto Ocean Boulevard.
The two residential units would share a single driveway exiting onto Ocean Boulevard. While the applicant — listed as Richard Shirah — originally proposed two separate driveways, the report states planning and zoning staff asked to combine the two to limit access onto Ocean Boulevard.
The site plan is compliant or will comply with applicable ordinance requirements, the report states. It includes some notes on the applicant’s plan to cut down and replace two trees on the site.
According to the report, the county arborist had no issues with the replacements’ locations but noted the plan didn’t mention the type of trees to replace the old ones and recommended a few varieties.
A subdivision plat attached to the report shows four lots of roughly equal size all titled “Coast Cottages annex.” The one in question is lot three.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.