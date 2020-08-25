The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission is set to hold a special-called meeting tonight to consider approving a site plan for Frederica Baptist Church.
An earlier site plan for the proposed church on Marsh’s Edge Lane was approved in 2017, according to the county’s planning and zoning division, but site plans are only good for two years.
Parking provided for the 35,800 square foot church in the plan far exceeds the minimum required by local code, according to a planning and zoning staff report. The ordinance calls for 100, while the church plans to pave 237.
A cupola and cross on top of the building exceed the height limit, however, so the applicant is asking for an exception. County code includes a carveout for all manner of towering constructions, including steeples, belfries, monuments, water towers, chimneys, elevators and flag poles.
Planning commissioners can rule on such exceptions.
The first phase of construction would center around a 15,000 square-foot structure on the south side of the property, followed by an 11,000 square-foot middle building and finally a 9,800 square foot addition, all connected by breezeways with green space in between.
Also on the agenda is a village preservation permit for a new house at 409 Kings Way.
“The new single-family dwelling will be a 1.5 story beach cottage with front and rear porches with a detached garage and second-floor bonus room,” according to a planning and zoning staff report. “The exterior materials consist of Hardie plank siding, metal roof, tabby, brick stairway treads and risers. The house and detached garage are in keeping with the coastal cottage architecture seen throughout St. Simons (Island Pier) Village.”
Finally, commissioners will consider approving a replacement fuel pump canopy at the One Stop gas station on Demere Road. The original was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Strickland Auditorium at Epworth by the Sea. The meeting will also be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.