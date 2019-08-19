Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a site plan for a new cottage on Neptune Road on St. Simons Island.
The owner wishes to construct a new cottage at 307 Neptune Road to attach to one on the adjacent property, according to a planning and zoning staff report on the site plan application.
“The existing unit, cottage 3B, was considered a ‘one-family dwelling’ at the time of construction, since it was the only dwelling unit on the property at that time. Cottage 3B was issued a building permit on July 21, 2016. Now that the applicant desires to add a second unit, the dwelling is considered a two-family dwelling unit, triggering site plan and (tree ordinance) requirements,” the report states.
The site plan meets all requirements except those imposed by the St. Simons Island tree ordinance.
In particular, the staff report states the site plan must include two new trees to be compliant. The plan includes one, and the owner is requesting a variance.
“The submitted tree plan indicates that the total area of the lot is 8,021 (square feet), and 2.2 large trees would be required. The tree plan indicates one new southern live oak in the front yard of (the existing cottage), and the applicant is applying for a variance from the requirement of 1.2 additional trees. The tree plan notes that an existing 36 inch live oak on the neighboring property ... has a (canopy) that extends into the majority of the front yard of the proposed cottage,” the staff report states.
A letter from the property owner states that no trees will be removed, and asks that the canopy that extends from the neighboring property contribute to the total canopy requirement.
“We respectfully request that we receive credit for that tree canopy and the tree we are adding to the front of the condominium to meet the tree ordinance requirement for this site,” the letter reads.
Also on the agenda is a proposal to replace three awnings in the Pier Village with terra cotta shingles.
The same applicant asked the IPC in May to authorize the owner of three commercial units — currently occupied by St. Simons Bait and Tackle, Island Breeze Clothing Co. and Fuse Frozen Yogurt — to replace their current awnings with a cream-colored, stucco facade identical to that of Tonya’s Treasures.
At present, St. Simons Bait and Tackle features a sloped, sheet-steel awning, while Fuse and Island Breeze sport asphalt-shingle awnings.
The new application proposes to replace all three with terra cotta shingles instead of the stucco facade.
In other business, an application to change the color of the facade on the Island Republic clothing and souvenir shop in the Pier Village was withdrawn.
The owner of the store painted over the old beige with a coat of purple in violation of county code. Instead of applying for a color change, the owner said he would simply paint the facade beige again.
The old color had not been restored as of Friday, however.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.