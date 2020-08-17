IPC to consider museum design, demolition permit

Islands Planning Commissioners will meet Tuesday night to once again consider approving or denying the design for a proposed art museum in the Pier Village and the demolition of the buildings currently sitting in the block at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
Where now sits a collection of kiosks, Dutchmans Casual Living Store and a house, Sandy Vacation LLC, owned by Sea Island Co. owner Philip Anschutz, wants to construct a 20,000 square foot museum to house pieces depicting historic periods from the American Revolutionary War to the American Civil War to the westward expansion, according to an application filed with the county earlier this year.
According to a staff report on the application from the county’s planning and zoning division, the village preservation permit is a two-part request — “(A) request for design review approval of the demolition of the Pier Village Market kiosks, a commercial building and a single-family dwelling unit and … (a) request for design review approval to construct a new two-story museum building.”
The museum is designed in Greek revival style “with influences of the St. Simons Lighthouse and Keepers Cottage architect, Charles B. Cluskey.”
“Exterior materials include a stucco siding in ‘honey bees’ yellow; ‘White Dove’ for the front columns and trim; shutters in ‘Hunter Green;’ brick base; and the roof will either be standing seam metal or asphalt shingles,” the report states.
If the IPC votes in favor of the village preservation permit request, all but the building housing Simons Gallery, Gifts and Antiques would come down to make way for the museum.
IPC members voted to defer the application at their last meeting in order to get more details before making a final decision.
The planning commission recommended approving in July a rezoning for the property, condition it on the premise that the museum would be the only operation hosted in the building, on which the Glynn County Commission gave final approval earlier this month.
Also on the agenda is a request from Sea Marshes Development to rezone 105 Atlantic Drive, 100 Palmetto St. and a portion of undeveloped First Avenue, which the county has abandoned, from R-6 residential to local commercial.
The developer wishes to construct a restaurant, retail space and parking lot on the parcels.
“The applicants have applied for a site plan approval of the proposed restaurant and retail development, and the site plan is currently in review with the County’s development review team, and it will be scheduled for a future IPC meeting,” according to a staff report on the application.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Strickland Auditorium at Epworth by the Sea.