Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission will consider Tuesday a rezoning in the King City neighborhood and two new signs in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
The rezoning request deals with a lot at 101 Gould St., near the end of that road and abutting the neighboring Sea Island Retreat golf course, according to county documents. Currently, the 6-acre lot is zoned partially as a planned development, residential and forest agricultural. The application calls for the entire six acres to be rezoned to planned development.
Per a county Community Development Department staff report attached to the application, the primary purpose of the request is to remove the minimum lot width, which is currently 100 feet.
“The applicants plan to develop lots that have less than the minimum lot width required in similar zoning districts; thus, this is the reason for the request for a PD. The PD does not include a minimum lot width,” the document states.
The stated purpose of the rezoning is to allow for the construction of single-family homes, according to the application. The new planned development document would allow up to six homes, but the limited road access means the actual number will be less than that, the report states.
The request would not be out of character with other nearby single-family residences.
“Surrounding lot widths also vary from close to 100 feet to less than 60 feet,” the report states.
IPC members will also consider new signs for two businesses in the Pier Village. New signs in that area must be approved via a village preservation application.
The first comes from Pier Village Market, which plays host to a few smaller businesses displaced by the demolition of the kiosks that were once at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive.
The owner of the building wants to install a 16.52 square foot rectangular red sign reading “Pier Village Market” below where a smaller medallion sign now hangs.
Coast to Coast Beach Rentals submitted the second application for two new signs for the business at 202 Mallery St. It’s a corner building, one section facing Mallery and the other the St. Simons Island Pier. One sign would adorn each outer wall. A staff report on the application advises the commission to compare the color of the signs, white, with similarly colored signs in the village.
The IPC meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.