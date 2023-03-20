Glynn County’s Island Planning Commission will come together Tuesday night to consider an overhaul of the outdoor seating area at Sandcastle Cafe and Grill, now King City Kitchen, in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Some work has already been done without approval from the local government, according to a staff report on the application, and work stopped until the owner gets a village preservation permit. The permit request also includes new signs.
“The applicant recently removed the cedar shakes on the roof of both stores and replaced with black metal roofing. While the new roofing was being installed, staff was made aware of the situation and contacted the property owner to inform them that Village Preservation design review is required for the work,” according to the report.
The village preservation district is a special zoning designation imposing greater restrictions on development in the area around the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Planning commissioners partially deferred the request at a meeting in February. They gave the go-ahead to some structural work that needed to be done as soon as possible but prohibited any external aesthetic changes until the March meeting to further deliberate on how the proposed changes will look alongside adjacent storefronts.
New renderings of the building’s storefront were unavailable as of Sunday.
An announcement on the website’s social media last month indicated Sandcastle Cafe and Grille, which closed in late 2022, would be reopening this year as King City Kitchen, named for the King City neighborhood adjacent to the commercial area on St. Simons’s southern tip.