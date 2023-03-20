Glynn County’s Island Planning Commission will come together Tuesday night to consider an overhaul of the outdoor seating area at Sandcastle Cafe and Grill, now King City Kitchen, in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.

Some work has already been done without approval from the local government, according to a staff report on the application, and work stopped until the owner gets a village preservation permit. The permit request also includes new signs.

