The Islands Planning Commission will consider a request at Tuesday’s meeting for an exemption to the height limit at St. Williams Catholic Church.
The church is removing a leaking skylight from the existing sanctuary and plans to replace it with a cupola that would exceed the 35-foot height limit by four feet, eight inches for a total height of 39 feet eight inches.
In other business, a request will be considered for design review approval to the outdoor seating area and signage at the Sandcastle at 117 Mallery St. on St. Simons Island.
A request for design approval for improvements to outdoor signage for NatureGifts at 217 Mallery St., Unit B, will also be considered. The color of the new signage will be aqua and is similar to existing styles present, according to the application.
A conditional-use permit will also be considered for a request to make improvements seaward of the development setback line at 4212 Thirteenth St. The applicant is requesting the permit for a pool, patio and native landscaping seaward of the 25-foot development setback line.
Another conditional-use permit will be considered for proposed improvements at 1312 Caroline Lane on Sea Island.
The applicant is requesting a permit for native landscaping, pool deck and retaining wall seaward of the development.