Public comment periods at the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission’s meetings have essentially turned into public hearings, a trend Chairman Joel Willis wants to head off.
There’s a distinction between the two, one that he felt has largely been lost. Public hearings are required by law and allow citizens to voice their thoughts on zoning changes and amendments to the county zoning ordinance. The IPC’s public comment period as it currently exists was instituted in 2017 to give residents a chance to ask questions and point out issues with more administrative items, like site plans and village preservation applications, Willis said.
“We’re certainly not trying to stifle the public, but it’s not a public hearing and that’s what it’s turned into,” Willis said.
The IPC voted in 2017 to allow the public to speak on every item on their agenda, mirroring the required public hearings — one hour in total, 30 minutes for each side of the issue with five minutes given to each speaker.
Before that, the commission voted to open the floor on specific items of public contention or controversy.
Public hearings aren’t changing, Willis said, but the IPC will consider a proposed policy change today that would shorten public comment periods from an hour to 30 minutes, giving three minutes to each individual speaker.
There’s no reason why the IPC should spend an hour hearing public comments on a site plan or village preservation permit, as they are simply technical reviews, he said.
“There’s really been no real difference between a public hearing and public comment period,” Willis said. “The public comment period has morphed into that, and it leads the public to believe we’re conducting a public hearing for site plans when it’s really a technical review of how the plans for an allowed use comply with the criteria in the zoning ordinance.”
Because items like site plans and village preservation are more technical in nature, the public comment period should really be more of a question-and-answer session than an opportunity for residents to express their personal reservations about the applications, in his opinion.
He used the site plan for Hampton Market as an example. The zoning of a parcel on the north end near the entrance to Hampton Plantation allows for a convenience store that was not in dispute. But residents of the north end of St. Simons Island turned out in large numbers to oppose the site plan on the grounds that it would negatively impact the neighborhood and the north end, not because of any technical errors, Willis said.
Some residents did express worries that the site plan did not make adequate provisions for drainage and access by customers and delivery trucks.
“That’s what we want. We want people to ask questions about it and any comments that shed light on issues with it,” Willis said.
He also noted that the IPC had voted to deny site plans and preliminary subdivision plats in the past after significant opposition from the public, which landed the county in court. The county has not lost any of those cases in court, but Willis said he hopes the changes will head off such occurrences in the future.
Willis said there would be no public comment allowed on the proposed policy change.
In other business, the IPC is scheduled to consider an amendment to the site plan of a proposed store facility on Hamilton Road and a village preservation permit to allow two new signs on a building at 202 Mallery St.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.