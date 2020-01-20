On Tuesday, the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission is expected to consider a site plan for expansion and renovation of 3603 Frederica Road to accommodate a pharmacy and office space.
“The existing building has a total of 5,605 (square feet) and the renovation and expansion will increase the square footage to 6,760,” according to a planning and zoning staff report on the application.
Located at the intersection of Frederica Road an Atlantic Drive, the property sits between Frederica House and a gas station on Atlantic. The name Frederica Pharmacy is given on the application.
Aside from changes to the building itself, the plan involves planting two new oak trees and a buffer along Frederica Road.
While the building was constructed before the county’s buffer ordinance went into effect, the expansion requires one to be installed.
The parking lot will be reworked to allow for a wider buffer between the building and Frederica Road, according to the report.
Most parking will be shared between the pharmacy and Frederica House next door.
Also on the agenda is an application to make changes to the exterior of a single-family home at 102 Georgia St.
Changes “include moving the front door, removing a gable over the front door, expanding the staircase, adding a window (and) adding an awning/canopy over the garage,” according to a staff report.
The report also states that a set of stairs leading to the front door of the building extends into the front yard development setback and would not align with the new facade. Because the stairs are non-compliant, the owner is also seeking a variance from the county board of appeals to widen them.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.