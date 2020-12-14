On Tuesday, the county Islands Planning Commission will consider ruling on a proposal from a developer who wishes to replace two buildings at 908 and 912 Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island with five townhouses.
According to property records, the two lots are currently divided into eight residential units.
The development’s site plan meets requirements for tree canopy coverage and requires no buffers between adjacent properties, according to a memo from county planning and zoning staff to the IPC. Whether provisions for stormwater drainage are adequate will be addressed at the construction plan phase, the memo states.
Development documents attached to the memo show each unit to be three stories tall, the first flood being a garage.
Also on the agenda is a site plan for a new duplex at 215 Driftwood Ave.; an amendment to county ordinance clarifying the IPC’s ability to defer applications without the applicant’s consent; two requests to plant “native landscaping in the beach and dune protection area on Sea Island, one of which includes an additional request to build a pool, deck and walkway in the protection area; an application for new signs at a business at 509 Ocean Boulevard; and an application for alterations to a home at 502 Neptune Way.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.