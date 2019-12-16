Glynn County Islands Planning Commission is expected to consider an application for an 18-inch by 117-inch projecting wall sign at 511 Mallery Street at its meeting tonight.
“The sign will be mounted on the wall and projecting from the front façade of the building, and it is compatible with signage on nearby buildings,” according to a planning and zoning staff report.
It meets code requirements, the report states. Within the island preservation overlay district, however, the Islands Planning Commission reviews all development applications.
In other business, an appeal of Community Developer Director Pamela Thompson's decision to deny a subdivision application for a property in the East Beach subdivision was withdrawn on Monday.
The property in question is 4311 Second St. on St. Simons Island.
In 2017, an agent for property owner J. Preston Martin submitted a question to the county’s planning and zoning department, asking if the lot could be split and if both lots could be built on.
A former county planning and zoning staff member told the applicant that the lot could be split and that he would be able to build on both lots.
Proceeding under that affirmative answer, the owner demolished an existing house on the property and applied to divide it in two.
At the IPC’s last meeting, Planning Manager Stefanie Leif said the staff member had been incorrect and that Thompson denied the application to split the lot in 2018.
Thompson’s decision survived a 2018 appeal, as the IPC deadlocked 3-3 at a vote.
Martin tried again, filing another subdivision application for the same property earlier this year.
Thompson once again denied the subdivision request, and an appeal of that denial came before the IPC at its November meeting.
One member of the IPC was absent at the November meeting, and it was unable to come to a decision. A vote to approve the appeal failed 3-3, and the planning commissioners didn’t see a reason to make a motion to deny the application as it would likely lead to another deadlock.
The appeal was withdrawn on Monday and will not be considered at the IPC's meeting tonight.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.