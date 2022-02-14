The Islands Planning Commission will consider a zoning ordinance amendment to the county’s Beach and Dune Protection Act to reduce development setback line areas at Tuesday’s meeting.
If approved after a public hearing, the commission’s recommendation will be to increase the development setback line for areas without an active/stable dune sequence and transfer several conditional uses to permitted uses.
The intent is for the county ordinance to align the setbacks with Georgia Department of Natural Resources regulations, revising the development setback to be set by the county in consultation with state DNR regulations, and revising permitted and conditional use sections related to permitted landscaping elements that would be permitted uses instead of conditional uses.
The IPC held a public hearing in September, followed by a work session in December. The decision was for another public hearing Tuesday before the decision to recommend the changes to county commissioners for approval.
Commissioners will also consider an amendment that could lead to a revision of the existing ordinance to allow all heating and air conditioning units to encroach into required yard setbacks.
The existing ordinance allows only “at-grade” units to encroach into the setbacks. The request is the result of resident complaints that some units need to be elevated because of flooding concerns.
The change would not conflict with the national flood insurance program, which requires mechanical equipment to be elevated.
The final agenda item will be an update on ongoing ordinance amendments.