A popular event venue on St. Simons Island in operation for more than a year is seeking a special use permit from Glynn County to continue operating.
The matter is on the agenda for the county Islands Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
Called Captain’s Bluff, the property is listed online as an event and wedding venue.
Planning Manager Stefanie Leif said someone reported the venue to the county’s community development department. Upon further inspection, they found the venue was operating in a forest agricultural zone without going through the proper channels.
The business is not proposing any new construction, she said, and does not need any other permits to continue operating.
According to the venue’s website, captainsbluff.com, the property is a vacation rental, event venue and nature preserve.
“Captain’s Bluff has become one of the most popular event venues on the island. With 18 beautiful acres overlooking stunning views, magnificent sunsets on the Frederica River, and a dock perfect for pictures and boat send-offs, it is the perfect place for all of your wedding and event needs,” the website states.
Wedding and event venues fall into the category of “place of large public assembly,” Leif said.
Anyone operating such a business in a forest agriculture zone must get a special use permit.
The IPC will hold a public hearing on the permit at the meeting.
In other business, the IPC is expected to consider a rezoning request from Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island.
The church is seeking to have its 7.86-acre property at 6530 Frederica Road rezoned from R-12 residential to planned development so it can operate a daycare and preschool along with the existing church, according to the IPC’s agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.