An updated special use permit application for the Captain’s Bluff event venue on St. Simons Island will go before the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Wedding and event venues fall into the category of “place of large public assembly,” county Planning Manager Stefanie Leif told IPC members at their Oct. 15 meeting. Anyone operating such a business in a forest agriculture zone must get a special use permit.
The property, located near the end of Stevens Road, is listed online as an event and wedding venue.
According to the venue’s website, captainsbluff.com, the property is a vacation rental, event venue and nature preserve.
“Captain’s Bluff has become one of the most popular event venues on the island. With 18 beautiful acres overlooking stunning views, magnificent sunsets on the Frederica River, and a dock perfect for pictures and boat send-offs, it is the perfect place for all of your wedding and event needs,” the website states.
At the October meeting, Leif said the county received multiple anonymous reports about the venue earlier in the year.
Upon further inspection, they found the venue was operating in a forest agricultural zone without going through the proper channels.
Dan Allen, the owner’s son, told the planning commission in October that the venue holds renters to several self-imposed restrictions. It holds about eight events a year, he said, that are limited to 200 people. Events on the property must end by 10 p.m., he said.
Some IPC members were not comfortable with the owner’s assurances and wanted to see the restrictions imposed in writing and voted to defer the application so the owner could update his application.
The applicant has included a limit of 12 events per year in the updated application but makes no mention of a limit on the number of attendees at these events.
According to the report, the septic tank on the property essentially limits the number of people at events to 200 because that’s all the Department of Public Health has rated the septic system to serve.
The septic tank and a well on the property were also points of concern for IPC members. At the October meeting, the owner had installed a septic tank but had not gone through the property channels for that, either.
At the time, the owner was in the process of working with the DPH to get the septic tank squared away.
According to a planning and zoning staff report attached to the updated application, the DPH has approved both the septic tank and well.
In other business, the IPC is expected to consider:
An appeal of a decision by Community Development Director Pamela Thompson to deny a request to subdivide one lot in the East Beach neighborhood into two.
A conditional use permit that would allow construction of a pool and patio the development setbacks at 1 Sea Oats Lane.
A site plan for a 250 square foot storage shed at 1226 Ocean Boulevard.
An extension of a house at 626 Beachview Drive to include a new pool and spa.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.