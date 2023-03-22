Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve an overhaul of the outdoor seating area at King City Kitchen, formerly Sandcastle Cafe and Grill, in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Some work was done without approval from the local government, according to a staff report on the application, and work stopped until the owner was granted a village preservation permit. A new roof and awning similar to those on adjacent storefronts was installed an some demolition work done. The permit request also included new signs.
“The applicant recently removed the cedar shakes on the roof of both stores and replaced with black metal roofing. While the new roofing was being installed, staff was made aware of the situation and contacted the property owner to inform them that Village Preservation design review is required for the work,” according to the report.
Catherine McDougald, owner of the restaurant, said the outdoor seating would be similar to that at another nearby establishment, Fuse Frozen Yogurt.
The village preservation district is a special zoning designation imposing greater restrictions on development in the area around the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Planning commissioners partially deferred the request at a meeting in February. They gave the go-ahead to some structural work that needed to be done as soon as possible but prohibited any external aesthetic changes until the March meeting to further deliberate on how the proposed changes will look alongside adjacent storefronts.
An announcement on the website’s social media last month indicated Sandcastle Cafe and Grille, which closed in late 2022, would be reopening this year as King City Kitchen, named for the King City neighborhood adjacent to the commercial area on the southern tip of St. Simons.
In other business, IPC Chairman Robert Ussery also asked the county’s planning and zoning staff to give a presentation on the village preservation district at the commission’s April meeting. Michael Torras, another member of the IPC, said he had some concerns about the district’s boundaries and that some areas may not necessarily need to be inside them.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for April 18.