Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve an overhaul of the outdoor seating area at King City Kitchen, formerly Sandcastle Cafe and Grill, in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.

Some work was done without approval from the local government, according to a staff report on the application, and work stopped until the owner was granted a village preservation permit. A new roof and awning similar to those on adjacent storefronts was installed an some demolition work done. The permit request also included new signs.

