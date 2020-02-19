Islands Planning Commissioners voted to approve an exterior remodel of a home in the village preservation district of St. Simons Island Tuesday.
The home’s owner plans to tear down and replace the current awning and screened-in porch at 415 Butler Ave., and to add columns to support the new structure.
Planning commissioners also voted to defer to their next meeting an application to build a new two-story, five-bedroom home at 516 Oak St. because of concerns that it would not fit in with the rest of the homes in the neighborhood.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for March 17.