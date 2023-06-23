IPC recommends pay for Board of Appeals
The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve $100 a month in compensation for members of the the Glynn County Board of Appeals.
Board member positions were previously unpaid until Tuesday’s vote.
Commission members also approved a site plan at 201 Yacht Club Drive for a pool and patio within the required 25-foot marsh setback.
Commission members also voted to approve a conditional-use permit for native landscaping seaward of the development setback line at 112 E. Twenty-second St., Sea Island.
— The Brunswick News
