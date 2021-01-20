The Islands Planning Commission recommended the Glynn County Commission deny a conditional use permit Tuesday that would allow Harris Teeter to pursue construction of a gas outlet on the site of a building leased by Signature Property Group.
The Glynn County Commission can accept or reject the recommendation. If it approves the permit, the building will be torn down to make way for seven gas pumps, fuel canopy, an attendant’s kiosk and a handful of parking spaces.
“The proposal is to remove that building and put up a canopy over the seven fuel pump areas,” Mark Shelton with the engineering firm Kimley Horn told the planning commission during a presentation to the IPC last week.
No convenience store will be attached to the fueling station, Shelton said. The kiosk will be manned during normal business hours, after which customers would be able to pay with a credit or debit card.
On Tuesday, Bill Schilling, a transportation planner for engineering firm Kimley Horn, called it a “customer incentive-based fuel center” that would encourage shopping at Harris Teeter for discounts on gas.
The majority of people who use similar gas stations at other businesses are people who shop there, he said.
“Over the course of the day, the change in traffic really will be negligible and won’t be noticeable,” Schilling said. “Will any of the motorists in this area notice 55 trips a day, which is about one additional vehicle every 15 minutes?”
That earned laughs and comments from residents attending the meeting, who were largely against the proposal.
Based on feedback from the IPC’s work session last week, Schilling said refueling trucks would only service the station at night. He said the station would be rigged up with a generator for use when the power goes out, such as during a hurricane.
New trees will replace 11 existing trees, mostly palms, that would be cut down.
IPC member Patrick Duncan asked whether it was possible to enforce the nighttime-refueling only trips. Schilling said deliveries are governed by contract and fines could be charged.
Lights at the gas outlet would remain on all night, which concerned IPC member Robert Ussery. He also suggested that the architecture blend in with the commercial area.
Garrett Maravetz, real estate specialist with Harris Teeter, said there isn’t much architecture to a gas station canopy but that the company was willing to listen to recommendations.
IPC member Bryce Brock said Harris Teeter customers, including herself, typically use the parking spaces around the current building to park when shopping at the grocery store and said she did not think enough would remain to accommodate customers.
St. Simons Island resident Lisa Welsh said islanders would boycott the business if the gas station is built. She also called it a sign of overdevelopment and commercialization.
A former member of the IPC, George Ragsdale, expressed doubt at the contention the station would not heavily impact traffic and reminded the IPC the decision to recommend approval or denial of a conditional use permit is purely up to the planning commission’s discretion.
Martha Demere, a Sea Island resident, said she was a fuel seller in Alabama and contacted some of her former peers in advance of the meeting. They said no gas station on St. Simons Island was selling to capacity. To her, this meant the island did not warrant another gas station.
“There’s no need,” she said. “There’s no long lines waiting for fuel.”
She also said that allowing 24/7 fueling would be unsafe and that the company did not really understand how traffic flows at a gas outlet.
Opponents also were unhappy with the company’s plans to continually trim trees. Several suggested the station would worsen traffic issues, ruin the island or destroy its culture.
After the public hearing portion of the meeting, Duncan made a motion to defer the application to give Harris Teeter time to work on concerns raised at the meeting, but Schilling asked the commission to vote on a recommendation.
Duncan asked Schilling to drop the “corporate cookie-cutter” pitch and come back with a more detailed traffic study and an architectural design in line with the rest of the commercial area. He also asked that he consider closing the station at night rather than operating it via a pay-at-the-pump system.
Schilling said a traffic study may be an issue, as traffic flow is not normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he noted Harris Teeter would accept the deferral.
The motion failed 2-5, with Duncan and Ussery voting in favor and Brock, Michael Torras, Odessa Rooks, Samantha DiPolito, and Chairman Joel Willis voting against it.
Torras then made a motion to recommend denial of the application, which passed 5-2, Duncan and Ussery voting against denial.
The IPC also voted to approve a site plan for a building to contain a convenience store and two office spaces on the north end of the island.
A majority of those who spoke during the public hearing opposed the development, but a few supported it.
Joy Elliot, a nearby resident, opposed the site plan on the grounds that the area did not need one. It is a quiet residential area, she said, and clearing the land for the store will expose some of the neighborhood to the road. She also felt the drainage plan was not sufficient.
Hampton Point resident Patricia Featherstone said much the same, adding that many people move there specifically to get away from development. She also said traffic to and from the convenience store will hurt the area. The park across the street regularly has standing water due to poor drainage in the area.
Ultimately, the commission voted 6-0 to approve the site plan. Ussery abstained due to the involvement of his firm, Ussery Rule Architects, in the project.