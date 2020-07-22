The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a zoning change Tuesday for an art museum in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island, but only if the museum is the only activity allowed on the property.
Sandy Vacation LLC, owned by billionaire and Sea Island Co. owner Philip Anschutz, proposed to construct a two-story, 20,000 square foot building in Greek Revival style on a lot bounded by Mallery Street, Beachview Drive, 15th Street and Oglethorpe Avenue. The property does not include the building housing Simons Gallery, Gifts and Antiques at the corner of Oglethorpe and Mallery.
Art galleries are among the permitted businesses in the village area, but the developer wanted some changes to the zoning to allow for fewer off-street parking spaces and narrower buffers between nearby properties.
The first question IPC member George Ragsdale asked why the applicant wanted a rezoning rather than a zoning variance because art galleries are an allowed business.
“When I first met with the applicant to discuss this project, his instruction to me were ‘I want to be totally transparent. this is something I would like to do as a gift to the community,’” said Brunswick attorney Jim Bishop, who was representing Sandy Vacation.
Bishop said going through the rezoning process was much more transparent than that for seeking a variance.
The engineer for the project, Jonathan Roberts, added the developer wanted the term “art museum” to be clearly defined in the zoning, as it currently is not.
On the other hand, Ragsdale said zoning comes with a degree of permanence that a variance does not. Variances are connected with a specific development, while zoning regulations remain in effect until action is taken to change it.
Few of the citizens who spoke during the public hearing sided with Anschutz.
Two employees of Dutchmans said they were going to have to move out because of this project. They didn’t so much mind that as they wanted to maintain the character of the village.
“Not a one of our customers is happy about this at all,” said Autumn Tolbert, one of the employees.
Planning Manager Stefanie Leif read aloud a letter in opposition submitted by Lee Cook, who owned one of the businesses in the kiosks.
He and his dog were “living the dream” running Eye Candy Shade Shack until they were not given the chance to renew their lease on the kiosk. He said in the letter that he felt his business had been destroyed due to the whims of a billionaire.
She also read letters of support from Pier Village businesspeople Bill Strother, owner of J.C. Strother Co.; Brogan’s owner Forrest Brown; and Pat Cooper, president and owner of Hodnett Cooper Real Estate.
Many who spoke during the public hearing did not believe the building’s Greek revival architecture would fit in well with the village’s feel.
“We have an eclectic selection of Lord knows what down there for better or worse. This will not fit aesthetically,” said St. Simons Island resident Dick Wiederhorn.
It would be great to see somewhere else, like in downtown Brunswick or along the marsh on U.S. 17, said Julian Smith, another island resident and a candidate for the county commission’s District 2 seat.
“I hate to look gift horses in the mouth, but I’m going to ask you to look at this one in terms of a gift to St. Simons,” Smith said.
During a public hearing on the accompanying site plan and request to demolish the existing structures on the property, county resident Miriam Lancaster said existing structures in the village grew out of “simple, utilitarian” needs and added her voice to those saying it would not blend well.
Bishop clarified the kiosks would not be demolished but would be relocated to the mainland for use as housing “for those who need it.”
Joel Willis, IPC chairman, noted the kiosks had caused quite a stir when they were approved in 1999. Many opposed them then but were defending them on Tuesday.
Some members of the public noted the rezoning, as proposed, would allow other businesses, like a hotel, to move into the building if the museum closed down.
IPC member Patrick Duncan noted the building would largely be painted yellow, which seemed out of place in both the village and in regards to the architectural style.
Ultimately, the IPC voted 4-2, Joel Willis and Patrick Duncan opposed, to recommend the Glynn County Commission approve the rezoning on the condition that the museum is the only use of the property allowed. Michael Torras recused himself from the vote.
The commission deferred the site plan and demolition request until the IPC’s Aug. 18 meeting.
Bishop said the person who designed the building’s exterior, Bill Edenfield, would be the one to answer several of the questions and complains about its appearance. As such, the commission voted unanimously to defer that part.
The Glynn County Commission will rule on both items at a future meeting.
The IPC also considered making recommendations on a new storage facility on Hamilton Road, but the meeting ran past The News’ deadline.