Editor’s note: This article is the final entry in a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
Glynn County doesn’t take as broad of a view when approving new development on St. Simons Island as Odessa Rooks, Islands Planning Commission member, wishes it would.
“I’m not against development, I’m against over-developing, and I’m concerned about the safety of these areas and our children,” Rooks said.
Born and raised in the Golden Isles, Rooks attended Payne College, Savannah State University and Armstrong State University before returning to Glynn County, where she’s remained since.
Since settling down, she’s worked with the Georgia Department of Labor job training division as program monitor, taught a fifth grade self-contained class at Goodyear Elementary and currently helps run her family’s thrift store, Family Treasures.
But it was her work with the family construction business, Thomson & Associates, that gave her the insight she needs now, she said.
“I was not aware of it at the time, but it would be beneficial. There I learned about zoning, and about the ordinances, mapping, subdividing properties,” Rooks said. “Learning about the do’s and don’ts of property and property rights.”
In particular, she said traffic is a concern the county should work harder at addressing in the development approval process.
While developers are required to look at the local impact of large developments, often they aren’t as thorough as they should be, Rooks said, and should take into account islandwide traffic safety and congestion.
“If you put 30 or 40 houses, you’re looking at at least two cars per family. When (developers) say the traffic is OK, that they’ve done a (traffic) study and there doesn’t seem to be a problem, I disagree with that,” Rooks said. “A lot of times they don’t take traffic safety into consideration, they do not take into consideration the area itself.”
The planning commissions and county staff should have to take such islandwide issues and the impact on the immediate area into account when approving new development, she said.
“In building, I think when a developer submits something I think we can take into consideration the area, the size, the number (of vehicles using the property) because I think the number is important,” Rooks said.
Many of these issues she sees with the county’s handling of development could be resolved in an ongoing overhaul of the county’s zoning ordinance. To that end, she said the county should have more local residents who understand such issues involved in the overhaul.
“I would like to see some local folks involved in that process because when you have total outsiders coming in it takes longer. They’ve got to become familiar with the area, with the setup that’s already in place, and then try to evaluate what the needs are in the area. Having locals involved in that, as well as consultants, would serve better,” Rooks said.
At present, consultants hired by the Glynn County Commission are handling the rewrite with input from community stakeholders and county officials, among others.
As an example of a situation she’d like to see remedied, she said the IPC had approved the subdivision of one lot on the corner of a major road into four lots, despite the impact she feared it would have on traffic and overall safety in the area.
“But I voted for it. I voted for it because it was in compliance with everything according to the (development approval) checklist,” Rooks said. “... Sometimes my gut feelings tell me differently, and I’m going to have to respect my gut.”
Serving on the IPC is a challenge, she said, and she commends planning and zoning staff for the work they do.
“With the planning and development staff, I think they will help make a difference and I like the idea of us working together,” Rooks said.
“Above all, I pray constantly for guidance in making the right decision overall.”